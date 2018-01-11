All Pakistan CJs’ conference on Jan 13

Islamabad

All Pakistan Chief Justices conference will be held on Saturday at Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi to take stock of overall performance of judicial system especially in terms of delays in the system.

According to a press release here on Wednesday, the conference will deliberate upon different ways and strategies to bring reforms, innovation and improvements to streamline smooth functioning of current judicial system of country. The forum will also deliberate upon different aspects to make Law & Justice Commission an effective body to lead the reforms of law and justice institutions to be fair and inclusive; strengthening organizational capacities and accountability to be effectively responsive to citizens’ security and justice needs and wellbeing.—APP