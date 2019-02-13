Pakistan Citizen Portal app second best in world

Imran tweets…

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday took to Twitter to share the incredible success of Pakistan Citizen Portal app at the World Government Summit competition.

Imran Khan said 4646 mobile applications of various categories from 87 countries were presented in the competition held at the summit in Dubai where Pakistan Citizen’s Portal app was listed as the second best government mobile app in the world. Indonesia stood first and the USA third, he added.

He maintained that this is the first time any government owned mobile application reached this level in Pakistan. Pakistan Citizens Portal got 4.5 rating out of 5 from the public and stood at 7th highest number in Google search category. The instant app was designed and developed free of cost by the team from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a record time of 45 days.

The app was launched on October 28 and has resolved 250,000 complaints out of 420,000 with 55% satisfactory feedback from the public.

