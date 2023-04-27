Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand in the opening ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The five-match series holds plenty of importance for both teams with the ODI World Cup set to take place later this year. A series win will give either side positive momentum to build upon for the rest of the season.

Babar’s decision to have his side bowl first against New Zealand seems to stem from the behaviour of Pindi’s wicket. Batting seems to get easier as the day goes on.

The ODI fixtures also have plenty to live up to as the T20 international series between the two teams proved to be a thriller which ended 2-2.

As for the playing XIs, both teams have gone with the expected route with Pakistan already making clear there will be no more tinkering with the squad due to the World Cup while New Zealand have to field an almost second-string side with most of their stars busy with the IPL.

Haris Sohail, however, misses out due to an injury. He is replaced by Shan Masood in the team.

New Zealand playing XI for the opening ODI against Pakistan:

Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C and Wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicolls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah