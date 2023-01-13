Pakistan has chosen to bat first in the third and deciding one-day International (ODI) against New Zealand at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The home side has decided to make two changes to the team which took the field for the second game which Pakistan lost by 79 runs.

Shaan Masood, the newly announced vice-captain of Pakistan, and Mohammad Hasnain come into the playing XI in place of Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah. The pacer makes way for Hasnain to get some much-needed rest despite impressing with his bowling in the limited-overs game.

Kane Williamson has decided to go with the same side which delivered them a massive win in the previous game.

Lockie Ferguson is set to play his 50th international match for New Zealand who will once again hope that their quartet of spin can put Pakistan in the binds.

Pakistan playing XI against New Zealand for the third ODI:

Shaan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

New Zealand playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.