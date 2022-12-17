Pakistan has won the toss and has decided to bat first against England in the third and final test at the recently renamed National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The visitors had already confirmed their playing XI yesterday with Rehan Ahmed set to make his bow in international cricket. The leg-spinner becomes the youngest player to represent England in their test cricket history.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has made changes to their side with Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Nauman Ali coming into the side.

Mohammad Wasim Jr has been added to the team in place of Mohammad Ali who has had a series to forget against England’s record-setting batters while Shan Masood replaces the injured Imam-ul-Haq.

Azhar Ali will be making his final appearance for Pakistan after deciding to retire from the international game after the match.

The wicket for the Karachi test looks like another track which will suit the batters but is expected to offer some turn to the spinners so Abrar Ahmed keeps his place but Mohammad Zahid has had to make way to accommodate Numan Ali.

England Team for Karachi Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach.

Pakistan Team for Karachi Test:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

England has already won the series with wins in Rawalpindi and Multan and is looking for a historic whitewash in Pakistan in the third test.