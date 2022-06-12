Pakistan, Chinese militaries vow to boost anti-terror coop

Reaffirm strategic partnership in an apex meeting

A senior tri-service military delegation of Pakistan, headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited China, where the two sides pledged to enhance their “training, technology and counter-terrorism cooperation”.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the delegation of Pakistan’s armed forces visited China from June 9 to June 12.

The delegation held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials of the Chinese military and other government departments.

“The apex Meeting was held on 12 June wherein the Pakistani side was headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa while Chinese side was led by General Zhang Youxia Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China.”

Both sides, the statement said, discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction with the defence cooperation between the two countries.

“Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest,” the ISPR said, adding that both sides further vowed to enhance their training, technology and counterterrorism cooperation at the tri-service level.