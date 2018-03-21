Pakistan, China to have dialogue on expanding cooperation in literature, art and culture: Irfan

Pakistan and China will expand mutual cooperation in the fields of literature, arts and culture and have a dialogue in this regard in Beijing next month.

This was agreed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui and Chinese Cultural Counselor, Mr. You Yi during a meeting held at the division on Tuesday.

Chinese Cultural Counselor, You Yi formally invited Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui to China for this dialogue.

Irfan Siddiqui accepted the invitation and said cooperation between Pakistan and China on literary and cultural fronts will bring people of both countries close to each other.

He also appreciated the technical support being provided by China for establishing National Museum of Pakistan in capital and said this museum facility will play instrumental role in projection of rich historical and cultural heritage at international level.

Irfan Siddiqui said the division will conduct translations of literature of both countries in each other’s language to build strong ties between literary persons of both countries.

He revealed that work on Urdu-Chinese Dictionary is also in progress. This dictionary will be a gift for the people of Pakistan and China and a symbol of friendship. Speaking during the meeting, Chinese Cultural Counselor, You Yi eulogized the contribution of NH&LH division under the leadership of Irfan Siddiqui for promotion of literature, art and culture.

He said cooperation between Pakistan and China in literature, art and culture is a welcoming sign and will further strengthen mutual relations.

Joint Secretary, NH&LH division, Syed Junaid Akhlaq was also present during the meeting.—APP

