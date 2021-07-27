Pakistan, China to continue high quality construction of CPEC: Lijian

China is Pakistan’s long standing strategic partner

Observer Report Beijing

Pakistan and China have agreed to continue the high quality construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and strengthen coordination on international and regional affairs during the third round of Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue held in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province,Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi led delegations of their respective countries during the dialogue.

The two sides held in-depth, exchange of views on international and regional issues of common interest, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He informed that State Councilor Wang Yi pointed out that since China and Pakistan set up diplomatic ties 70 years ago, the two countries have worked together to overcome many difficulties and obstacles and forged an iron-clad friendship and established an all weather strategic partnership of cooperation.

“A high degree of mutual trust, mutual assistance, seeking peace and promoting development together are the most distinctive features of the bilateral relations and greatest strength in moving forward together,” he added.

He said the Chinese side is willing to work with Pakistan to take the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties as an opportunity to accelerate the construction of a closer community with a shared future in a new era and bring more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contribution to regional stability and prosperity.

The spokesperson said that during the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi extended congratulations to the Chinese side on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“Pakistani side wished the Chinese government and people greater success in achieving a goal of socialist modernization in 2035 and built a modern prosperous beautiful democratic and culturally advanced and harmonious socialist country in 2049, under the inspiring and visionary leadership of the CPC with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core,” he added.

China is Pakistan’s long standing strategic partner and strengthening iron-clad partnership is the common understanding of the whole country and the basis of Pakistan’s foreign policies, Foreign Minister Qureshi added.