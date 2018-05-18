Pakistan, China strategic cooperation to be strengthened: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has hoped that the multifaceted strategic cooperation including the security and defense ties between two the time-tested friends will strengthen further for the shared objective of peace and development in the region.

The Prime Minister stated this while talking to Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia and his delegation here at the Prime Minister’s Office. Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Engr. Khurrum Dastgir and senior officers were present during the meeting.

Welcoming the Vice Chairman Central Military Commission to Pakistan, as his first foreign destination, Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed the hope that his visit would further strengthen the existing strategic relations and multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He also conveyed his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and extended invitation to the Chinese leadership to visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan welcomed President Xi’s remarks of terming Pakistan a pillar of regional peace and stability and observed that President Xi’s leadership and his vision was a source of inspiration.

President Xi’s Belt and Road initiative of development and connectivity would change the destiny of the region, he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated firm commitment of the government of Pakistan for early implementation of all China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects which he said would serve as a game changer for the region and would help realize the trade and economic potential existing between the two countries.

Regional situation and Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region also came under discussion.

General Zhang Youxia appreciated the huge sacrifices that Pakistan had made in the war against terrorism and for the peace in the region.

He observed that the immense sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan and its armed forces deserve to be fully recognized by the international community..—INP