Pakistan, China sign MoU for industrial coop

8th JCC on CPEC

Observer Report

Beijing

Pakistan and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for industrial cooperation at the 8th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) held here on Thursday.

The memorandum was signed by Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, Ning Jizhe who also co-chaired the JCC meeting.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform Secretary Zafar Hassan, Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, besides concerned senior officials also participated.

The JCC meeting, first after the new government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan took charge this year, was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

Both sides underscored the significance of the CPEC for win-win cooperation. They reviewed the progress on the long-term plan for CPEC, energy cooperation, transport infrastructure, Gwadar and industrial cooperation. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved on projects relating to the energy cooperation and transport infrastructure while emphasizing on the need to speed up the work on projects concerning Gwadar and industrial cooperation.

The two sides also discussed ways and means to implement the bilateral economic cooperation and further deepen the all weather strategic partnership of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which he termed as the heart and soul of Pakistan-China economic cooperation.

He made these remarks at the 8th meeting of the CPEC JCC which he co-chaired with Chinese Vice Chairman of NDRC Ning Jizhe.

Appreciating the progress made in CPEC, the minister said the stage was now set to take the corridor to the next level wherein the cooperation could be diversified to more trade and industrial cooperation, socioeconomic development, agriculture, people-to-people interaction and knowledge sharing under the clear vision set by our leadership.

He said cooperation in the industrial sector would help attract investment in special economic zones and encourage relocation of Chinese industry. Both sides agreed to cooperate to develop Special Economic Zones in a speedy manner.

The two sides discussed promoting joint ventures and industrial relocation from China to harness Pakistan’s export potential.

In his remarks, NDRC Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe said the CPEC served the fundamental interests of two countries and their people. Calling the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China as “phenomenal success”, he expressed confidence that the Pakistan-China relationship would continue to grow and prosper.

Share on: WhatsApp