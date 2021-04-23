Pakistan, China sign agreements related to Kohala Hydel Power Project under CPEC

ISLAMABAD – The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Chinese company signed agreements related to 1124 megawatt Kohala Hydel Power Project- Implementation and Water Usage – under CPEC.

It was announced by CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who was present on the occasion, on his Twitter handle.

“#CPEC: Signing ceremony 1124 MW Kohala Hydel Power Project- Implementation and Water Usage Agreements signed by AJK Govt and China Three Gorges Company. Investment:US $ 2.4 Bn,” he tweeted.

Federal Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and others officials were present on the occasion.

The Kohala Hydropower Project is a proposed run-of-the-river, high head project will be located near Kohala, in Azad Kashmir.

The agreement for the project was finalised in 2020 and later it was formally signed in a ceremony attended by the Pakistani prime minister, and Chinese ambassador.

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC), the state-owned hydropower developer, had won the right to develop a hydroelectric dam in Pakistan on January 7, 2015. It will be Chinese company’s largest investment in Pakistan.

