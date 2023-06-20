Pakistan and China have signed a memorandum of

understanding (MoU) in Islamabad on Tuesday relating to construction of

1200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant worth $3.48 billion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing of the agreement

between Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China’s National

Nuclear Corporation.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Pakistan and China

for a 1200 MW Chashma-5 (C-5) nuclear power project worth $3.48 billion.

President of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Ltd (CNOS) and

Member Power, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Saeed Ur

Rehman signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said the nuclear power project

was a great step forward towards economic cooperation between the two

countries.

The prime minister said decision to start this project had been taken

and main conditions were agreed during previous government of former

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but the successive government put this

project in the cold storage.

He said keeping in view the spiraling international inflation the

project cost would have been much higher than that determined in 2017-18

but the Chinese government not only abstained from raising the cost

according to the inflation but also gave a discount of around Rs30

billion.

Vowing to kickstart the project without delay, the prime minister said

under the difficult economic situation, investment from China in this

project to the tune of $3.48 billion sent a clear message that Pakistan

was a place where Chinese companies and investors continued to show

their trust and faith.

“This reflects the famous quote that our friendship is higher than

Himalayas, deeper than the deepest ocean, sweeter than sugar and honey,

and stronger than iron and steel,” he said added President Xi Jinping

had called this friendship as iron brothers.

He said recently he also inaugurated K-3 nuclear project in Karachi.

He said owing to the economic challenges, Pakistan was engaged with the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) trying to finalize the 9th review.

“Pakistan has met all conditions required by the IMF that has been done

three months ago, but there has been inordinate delay”, he said adding

that China once again had come to Pakistan’s rescue.

Other than China, he said Pakistan had also great friends such as Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Qatar that had been and still supporting the country.

However, he said at this critical juncture, Chinese support was

outstanding. “We are deeply obliged to President Xi, Chinese leadership,

sincere thanks to the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team for

working hard to strike the agreement with the Chinese counterpart.”

He also thanked Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Power Minister Khurram

Dastgir who worked diligently in this regard.

Especially, he thanked the new military leadership for taking interest

in this project. “This is a beautiful combination that all political

parties and military leadership are on one page,” he added.

He also paid tribute the Nawaz Sharif who, for the first time in 1993

made agreement with China for a nuclear power project.

PM Shehbaz said during last few months, China also renewed commercial

and sovereign loans which reflected unparallel friendship between the

two countries.

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan

Iqbal, and Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir were also present on the

occasion.