Pakistan, China resolved to boost bilateral coop

Pakistan and China are committed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries. The need for collective efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region was emphasized during a meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of China Ms Pang Chunxue. On the occasion, Charge de’ Affaires Embassy of China Ms Pang Chunxue was accompanied by Political Counselor Embassy of China, Ms Bao Zhong and Third Secretary Ms Dong Wenli.

The meeting also underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in all fields including Information Technology. During the meeting, Chairman Senate Sanjrani congratulated President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government, and the people on his re-election as President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for the third consecutive term.

He also praised China’s efforts to establish peace in the region, noting that China played a key role in bringing together Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is commendable.

Sanjrani said both the countries had stood by each other in all kinds of situations and supported each other on every platform. He also acknowledged China’s investment in Pakistan, which has provided new employment opportunities for the youth, and noted that with the completion of CPEC, the entire region will develop and open new avenues for further investment. The Chairman reiterated that Pakistan is committed to the timely completion of the CPEC project, which has enormous potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Ms Pang expressed her country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, noting that Pakistan is China’s closest friend. She added that her country would share its experiences with Pakistan, which would help in its social and economic prosperity. The Senate chairman underlined the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries would take the bilateral relationship to new heights, and both time-tested friends had always stood by each other through thick and thin.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China in various fields, which would contribute to regional peace, stability, and development.