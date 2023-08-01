Pakistan and China on Monday expressed their determination to reach new heights through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Addressing an event planned to mark the 10 years of the CPEC, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Today is an important day for both countries”. He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, “When Xi Jinping came to Pakistan, he gifted the CPEC to the country”.

PM Shehbaz said that many of the CPEC projects had been completed ahead of schedule. “A few CPEC projects are still in progress and are nearing completion,” he added.

He praised China for embarking on the “journey of development” with dedication and passion.

Shehbaz Sharif said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was entering its second phase, but there were efforts by some countries to “bypass Pakistan in this process of connectivity”.

“[But] I have no doubt that Pakistan and China will together fill in the gap and this corridor … will extend in many ways to include the entire region and other parts of the world,” he said while addressing a ceremony held to mark 10 years of CPEC.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who arrived in Pakistan yesterday for a three-day visit, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Shehbaz thanked the Chinese vice premier for visiting Pakistan and joining the celebrations.

He said Lifeng was the “lynchpin” in extending cooperation and support for CPEC in its early days and “very helpful” in ensuring the speedy operations of the project.

The prime minister thanked China for supporting Pakistan at “this critical juncture” by rolling over loans. “Pakistan wants to move away from loans, aid and handouts and wants to stand on its own feet,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressed his determination to further develop relations between the two friendly countries. Lifeng stressed the need for increasing cooperation in the fields of industries, culture, and health. “China is committed to increasing investment in various sectors in Pakistan,” Lifeng maintained.

Chinese Vice Premier Lifeng termed CPEC an “important pioneering project” of the Belt and Road Initiative, adding that China and Pakistan had achieved many “early harvests” in the project which led to new impetus to the latter’s socio-economic development and laid the foundation for regional integration and connectivity.