Pakistan-China relationship has grown stronger with time: Imran

Slams West’s ‘selective silence’ on Kashmir; Calls out West’s ‘double standards’ on Xinjiang and IIoJK

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the “selective silence” of the West on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir was “deafening” as he called out their “double standards” in highlighting China’s alleged mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

During a conversation with Chinese media, Imran Khan, expressing his eagerness to attend Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 during his upcoming visit to China on Saturday, said that the time-tested ties between the two countries had grown strongly over time.

The premier said that both the countries had a bond of friendship spanning over 70 years, which was further cemented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Imran Khan highlighted that China had successfully taken 700 million people out of poverty during the last 30 to 40 years and that it “coincided” with his objective of steering Pakistanis out of poverty.

“We want to emulate the Chinese model of inclusive growth. The growth of China’s economy witnessed the prosperity of all Chinese people,” he maintained, adding that such growth excluded the bridge between the rich and poor. He stated that China’s growth contributed to wealth creation that trickled down to all strata of society. Regarding the West’s criticisms and allegations against China’s ‘humanitarian crimes’, the premier said that Pakistan’s ambassador to China had visited the region and informed him that the allegations were not true. He maintained that conversely the West ignored India’s human rights violations against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “There is selective silence over Kashmir,” he said, adding that IIOJK had turned into an open prison with 800,000 Indian troops.

“Such a silence on Kashmir was deafening and was based on double standards,” Imran added. To a question about Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that the country had been suffering for the past 40 years after being turned into a battelground for foreign powers.

“After 40 years, the war-weary country got a chance to peace,” he said, adding that the international community did not think of the Afghans after the foreign troops’ withdrawal nor how improvised the Afghans would be. “Everyone abandoned Afghanistan. 40 million Afghan people are currently facing the worst humanitarian crisis,” he said.

The premier called upon the international community to focus on the welfare of Afghan people despite their political preferences towards the Taliban.

Regarding the CPEC, he stated that its first phase was focused on connectivity and the energy sector. However, special economic zones and agriculture were developing, with Chinese cooperation to help improve their productivity.

He further said that Information and Technology was another realm of cooperation as the future of the world hinged over IT growth and that China had “made strides” in the field of IT.

According to the premier, Pakistan would also learn from the Chinese experience of building megacities and coping with problems of air pollution and waste disposal.

“Pakistan has been witnessing urbanization at the fastest pace and the Chinese model of urban development would be of great help”.

PM Imran said that his upcoming visit to China would provide him an opportunity to witness the winter Olympics. He lamented that despite being a sportsman for two decades, he had not witnessed such an event in the past and that he did not get time for sports due to his political career.

He further said that Pakistan would teach the Chinese nation to play cricket and hoped that the Chinese would excel in the game. Imran Khan emphasised that the Covid-19 pandemic had negatively affected sporting events.