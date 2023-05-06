Pakistan, China reiterate to boost links at all levels with special focus on CPEC

ISLAMABAD – Iron Brothers Pakistan and China have reaffirmed to further strengthen their cooperative partnership in all fields with a special focus on the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The two sides reaffirmed close strategic ties at the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in the federal capital today on Saturday which was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang – who is on a maiden visit to Pakistan.

Addressing a joint presser along with the Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto mentioned that this year marks the completion of a decade of CPEC, the multi-billion flagship project, which has accelerated socio-economic development, job creation and improvement of people’s livelihoods in South Asian nation.

FM said CPEC remains a win-win economic initiative opened to all investors across the globe. Islamabad remains profoundly grateful to Beijing for its generous and timely assistance as we continue to grapple with the headwinds in the global economy.

The two countries, known for friendship higher than mountains and deeper than the ocean, have always supported each other on issues of core national interests in both bilateral engagements and at multilateral forums, Bilawal said, adding that Islamabad extends support to China’s steadfast support on all our issues including its principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said the ties between the two nations improved over the years and neighboring countries enjoy consensus across generations and political divide. We had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Calling Pakistan-China friendship irreversible, Minister said mutual warmth and trust between the peoples of the two countries is a shining example of multi-cultural cooperation. This friendship is a historic reality and a consensus choice of the two nations.

The Foreign Minister emphatically stated that Pakistan is against bloc politics or greater power competition of any kind. He said Pakistan looks forward to working together with all countries to address common challenges of development and connectivity.

He said we are committed to remaining engaged with China to promote cooperation in the light of emerging global concerns like human-induced climate change.

Earlier, both Foreign Ministers noted that peace and stability in Afghanistan remain vital for socio-economic development, connectivity, and prosperity in the region, and vowed to work together with all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and united Afghanistan.

Bilawal expressed hope that the interim Afghan government will embrace inclusive governance; moderate policies and maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, and also called on world leaders to take concrete actions to help Afghanistan public and alleviate their sufferings.