Pakistan China old ties have transformed into strong economic bond: Mandvilwalla

BEIJING : Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has said that decade’s old relations between Pakistan and China have now transformed into fast growing economic ties.

“There is a need to boost the culture of joint ventures among the Chinese and local companies to benefit from the vast investment potential in the country.”

He expressed these views in meeting with an eight member Chinese delegation headed by Liu Zhong, authorised Representative of Sinohydro Corporation Limited of China at Parliament House on Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman Senate said there is conducive environment for joint ventures with private sector besides the government to government projects. Chinese companies need to invest in private sectors in Pakistan by collaborating with local companies

Deputy Chairman said that people of Pakistan are proud of China’s socio economic progress and looking forward for further strengthening their mutually beneficial partnership.

Leader of the Delegation agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate and stressed the need for further boosting economic cooperation between two sides. Members of the delegation informed the Deputy Chairman Senate about their different projects. Their company has executed landmark projects in Pakistan especially in the power generation sector including construction of Gomal Zam Dam, Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant and is presently working on a number of projects including Tarbela-IV.

Orignally published by NNI