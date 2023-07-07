ISLAMABAD – National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and Bahria University jointly organized an international seminar titled “CPEC – The Road to Prosperity and Growth Amidst Challenges” to mark the 10-year celebrations of theChina-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Several dignitaries including Chinese Ambassador Ms. Pang Chunxue attended the event. Sharing her views on the CPEC milestone, Charge Affairs of the People’s Republic of China called it honor to attend the international seminar.

At the outset, she hailed Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for efforts to monitoring and transforming CPEC project. She called CPEC a landmark project of the Belt and Road Initiative, saying the project has made outstanding achievements under the guidance of leaders from both countries.

These feats garnered worldwide attention, as the project is blessed with the visionary guidance of leaders of two countries.

Recalling President Xi Jing’s 2015 visit to Pakistan, the Ambassador said two sides agreed to promote cooperation, including Gwadar port, infrastructure, and industrial cooperation, and since then construction of the project accelerated.

She said CPEC achieved several results, and it formed 11 working groups, and is now entering the second phase of high-quality development. She mentioned the Gwadar port, saying its construction has made tremendous progress. The project has achieved full operational capacity, and it will be an economic hub in the coming years.

Ms Chunxue said this year marks a decade of BRI as the initiative cooperation made contributions, like economic well-being, employment, and of people’s livelihood. BRI generated trillions of dollars in investment and hundreds of countries joined it, which created hundreds of thousands of jobs on its routes.

CPEC further helped improve maritime cooperation, saying the project helped improve ties between strategic partners. Pakistan, China will continue to move forward side by side to promote CPEC, she added.

Several other dignitaries including Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khaliq HI(M), Rector, Bahria University, Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Saeed HI (M), DG NIMA shared stage at the Seminar. Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEOHBL, and Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, CEO Observer Group addressed the audience while Mr. MoinulHaq, Ambassador of Pakistan to China delivered a virtual message.