ISLAMABAD – Iron friends Pakistan, and China endorsed the spirit and philosophy of China Pakistan Economic Corridor on the project’s 10th anniversary and further vowed to boost cooperation, common development, and closer economic integration for a shared future.

On the occasion, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his resolve to pursue the flagship project with a new commitment by focusing on areas such as IT, agriculture, and special economic zones.

Addressing a ceremony in the capital, the premier commemorates the completion of 10 years of the Chinese infrastructure network project. PM Shehbaz was confident that the multi-billion project would take a new turn with the incorporation of vital sectors.

Calling it the most transparent project with investment of over 25 billion dollars, PM Sharif lamented that the previous government halted progress on CPEC, he however maintained that the coalition government made all out efforts to further strengthen the relationship with Beijing.

Sharif said Pakistanis have to learn a lot from the Chinese successes in various fields. The premier said this mega project transformed the landscape of Pakistan and mentioned that it was because of the untiring efforts of the leadership of both nations that the projects such as coal and hydel power projects, orange line, and road infrastructure were completed in record times.

He hailed the support of the Chinese leadership and companies for the CPEC and acknowledged the Chinese financial support to Islamabad in challenging times.

Chinese Charge d’Affaires, Ms Pang Chunxue, also shared remarks during the event, and she called CPEC one of the most successful projects of the Belt and Road Initiative. The foreign dignitary was of the view that the successes achieved under the mega project would not have been possible without the joint efforts of the leadership of both countries.

Ms. Chunxue said she is inspired and encouraged by the Pakistani premier’s commitment in promoting the CPEC, and vowed that twos sides will continue to move forward to promote the high-quality development of the project.