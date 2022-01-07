Pakistan, China join hands to build modern hospital in Gwadar under CPEC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China are jointly building a modern medical facility worth $100 million in Gwadar under the game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The Chinese government is financing the Pak-China Friendship Hospital being established over 68 acres of land that will provide quality health facilities to people of the port city.

The project has been proposed for implementation of Phase-II of 50-beds hospital to be built under the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Business Plan (Federal PSDP), state-run news agency said.

The project, which was launched in 2020, is expected to be completed by December 2022. One out of six medical blocks has been completed.

Under the proposed project remaining medical blocks, nursing and paramedical institutes, medical college, central laboratory, and other allied facilities would be constructed with a supply of medical equipment and machinery, an official told APP.

The estimated project cost was $100 million to be executed jointly by the executing company and sponsors including GDA, financing Chinese Government Grant Supervising Agency, Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan, and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.