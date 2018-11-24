Pakistan-China hold dialogue to deepen bilateral ties

Islamabad

An interesting and though provoking dialogue “Vision in Tsinghua” was held here which was largely participated by the international students and scholars.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid was the chief guest while Professor Li Xiguang was moderated by Professor Li Xinguang who also Chairperson of Pakistan Studies Centre at Tsinghua University, one of the countr’s prestigious Alma Matar.

The areas of discussion included Pakistan’s historical commensuration with great ancient civilizations, culture, regional and global political interests. The unprecedented relationship of trust and cooperation that that Pakistan shares with China and CPEC were also discussed in thread bear.—INP

