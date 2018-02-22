Pakistan-China FTA to be signed by mid March

Islamabad

Second Phase of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and China would be signed by mid of coming March to increase the trade between two countries.

During next month, the Chinese vice minister will visit Islamabad along with his delegation for signing the amended FTA between Pakistan and China, senior official of Ministry of Commerce and textile told APP here on Wednesday.

He said that after intense negotiations with Pakistani delegation led by Federal Secretary for Commerce, Muhmmad Younas Dhaga, the Chinese side was agreed to accommodate Pakistan’s demands in the Pak- China FTA.

Replying to a question, he said that these negotiations were started in 2012 to finalize the revised version of China Pakistan FTA.

He said that Chinese side also agreed on Electronic Data Exchange which would help rescuing the chances of under invoicing, another major concern of Pakistani industry.

Replying to another question, he said that in the upcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2018-23 , Ministry of Commerce was devising the long, medium and short term trade policy for the period of five years so that trade could benefit from the incentives announced in STPF 2018-23.

The major focus of STPF would boost exports in the technology and Services Sector, competitiveness and investment linkages, particularly attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the export related Industry and integration of local industry into global value chain.

He suggested all the stakeholders for their concrete proposals based upon proper research of markets and data, for their consideration by Ministry of Commerce and incorporation of the same in the upcoming STPF.

Replying to another question, he said country’s exports increased in last three months and were expected to reach at $ 23 billion in coming months.—APP