Pakistan-China friendship everlasting: Mamnoon Hussain

BEIJING : As close neighbours linked by mountains and rivers, China and Pakistan have a lips-and-teeth relationship. We are Iron Brothers, all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

This was stated by President Mamnoon Hussain in his message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Chinese New Year beginning this week.

He extended the warm-hearted greeting to the Chinese side on behalf of the Pakistani government and people.

The message says, “Our friendship is higher than mountains, deeper that oceans, stronger than steels and sweeter than honey, and engaged in all-round cooperation, setting a shining example of friendly state-to-state relations.

In 2017, China played a leading role in the reform of global governance, made great progress in building a community of shared destiny with Pakistan.

The success of the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress marks the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. With the joint efforts of both sides, the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor has been proceeding smoothly. Pakistan-China friendship and people to people contact are firmly consolidated through frequent cultural exchange and cooperation.

I sincerely hope that under the great leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China, China will further flourish in the coming new year and our brotherly friendship will be further strengthened in 2018.

May the Pakistan-China friendship be everlasting and pass on from generation to generation.”

Orignally published by INP