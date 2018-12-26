Pakistan, China extensive talks on Afghan peace

Observer Report

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

In the third leg of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s policy of outreach in the neighbourhood, Qureshi arrived in Beijing on Tuesday.

Pakistan and China reiterated “determination to take a joint course of action for regional peace and stability and to promote connectivity.”

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters including the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi reiterated that the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between Pakistan and China is deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect.

While discussing the evolving political dynamics in Afghanistan, the two sides underscored commonality of views on the matter.

“As neighbouring countries and friends of Afghanistan, Pakistan and China strongly support Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process,” he said appreciating China’s important role in furtherance of peace and development in Afghanistan, particularly through China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral mechanism.

The diplomats also discussed “new changes” to the situation in Afghanistan, China’s foreign ministry said, amid plans by the United States to withdraw about half of the 14,000 US troops based in the country.

“The two sides welcome the various efforts made by all parties and are willing to maintain close communication and strategic coordination.” The two sides also discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues. Qureshi pegged China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to be of “extensive strategic importance for Pakistan and the region.”

CPEC reflects the One Belt One Road vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said. “Sino-Pak friendship has great appreciate at the public and governmental level.” State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated Pakistan for its efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He said that China attaches paramount importance to its relations with Pakistan.

