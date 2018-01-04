Pakistan, China to exchanges scientists for joint research projects in S&T field: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, : The meeting of Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science & Technology was held Thursday with Yao Jing, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to reassure scientists’ exchanges and joint research projects in the fields of Science & Technology.

Yasmeen Masood, Federal Secretary for Science & Technology, Dr. Shahzad Alam, Chairman Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, CIIT, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and other senior officers of attached departments attended the meeting.

Yao Jing, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China presented his credential to the Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science & Technology. He further briefed that both Government of Pakistan and China have long and joint history of technological cooperation and had signed MoU and agreements on joint Research Programmes.

Yao Jing, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China offered numerous training and scholarships programmes for Pakistani scientists and technological experts. The Ambassador showed his Government’s keen interest in the new innovative strategy of Science & Technology. Adding further that, the China aspires a lot of impressions in the bilateral programmes in Science & Technology with the Government of Pakistan and henceforth, with the Ministry of Science & Technology.

The meeting proposed to accentuate cooperation in the establishment of Science & Technology Complex, Science City and Technology Parks under the patronage of both countries. The meeting further added to explore new development initiatives unleashed by CPEC. The chair highlighted that new wave of technology like bio technology and info technology is much needed in Pakistan.

The meeting sought technical help from its Chinese counterparts for the establishment of National Centre for Transfer of Technology and Centre of Excellence in Natural Medicine. The meeting further proposed state of the art Joint Laboratory Project facility in Gwader, Pakistan.

The meeting concluded that Pakistan and China can seize the opportunity of the Belt and Road initiative, and jointly work towards a new level of bilateral Science & Technology cooperation.

Orignally published by NNI