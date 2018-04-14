Pakistan, China enjoy strategic relations: Chinese Air Chief

Passing Out Parade at PAF Academy

Staff Reporter

Risalpur

Commander People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) China, Lieutenant General Ding Laihang on Friday attended the Graduation Parade here at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy.

He was the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of No 139 GD(P), No 85 Engineering, No 95 Air Defence, No 20 Admin & Special Duties and No 04 Logistics courses, said a statement issued by media affairs directorate of PAF. On his arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

‘You are the pillars of PAF’s future and your excellence will forge a world class air force’, he said while addressing the cadets at the Graduation Parade ceremony. ‘You will shoulder the sacred mission of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. I hope you, together with young military officers from PLAAF, would carry forward the friendly and cooperative relations between the two air forces,’ he added.

He said since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, both the countries had established all weather friendship and all round cooperation. ‘We always respect, understand and support each other in issues concerning core interests, representing an excellent model of friendly cooperation between two countries. ‘As an important part of friendly cooperation between two countries, military-to-military cooperation between two air forces witnessed the broadest and deepest pragmatic exchanges,’ he added.

In recent years, he said PLAAF and PAF had carried out extensive cooperation and achieved great success in operational command, joint exercises, training, logistic supply, weapons and equipment. A total of 109 aviation cadets including two cadets from Royal Saudi Air Force and two lady cadets graduated in the ceremony. The chief guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders. He awarded Quaid-e-Azam Banner to No 4 Squadron, the new Champion Squadron of the Academy.

Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer, Ameer Hamza clinched Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in flying and the coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Flying Training. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in engineering was lifted by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Hamza Hussain, whereas, the prestigious Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was awarded to Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer, Furrukh Iqbal.

Trophies for overall best performance in No 95 Air Defence and No 20 Admin & Special Duties Courses were won by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Sarosh Arif and Aviation Cadet Sergeant Waleed Hassan respectively. Aviation Cadet Sergeant Ahsan Ahmed won the trophy for Overall Best Performance in logistics course. Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer, Muhmmad Kamran was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for Best Performance in General Service Training. The ceremony was followed by a thrilling performance by ‘Eaglets’- the Para Motor Glider team of the Academy. ‘Bravehearts and Sherdils’, the PAF Academy aerobatics teams also displayed a stunning aerial display on the occasion.