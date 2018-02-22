Pakistan, China to enhance parliamentary exchanges

ISLAMABAD : Members of the Pak-China Parliamentary Friendship Group in Senate and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing have agreed on enhanced Parliamentary exchanges between the two countries to add to the historic bilateral relationship between the two countries, says a press release issued here on Thursday by Senate Secretariat.

The meeting of the friendship group was held with Senator Saleem Mandviwala in the chair here at the Parliament House on Thursday and was attended among others by Senator Taj Afridi, Sehar Kamran, Daud Achakzai, Kalsoom Parveen, Sassui Palijo, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Director General China from Foreign Office Ms. Ayesha Ahsan.

During the meeting both sides also agreed on the importance of taking Parliamentarians into confidence on the developments on CPEC. Chinese Ambassador welcomed the idea of regular interactions with the members of friendship group as well as with Senators from provinces that are a vital part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The DG China gave a comprehensive briefing on political system of China, its state organisational structure, Pakistan China bilateral relations, parliamentary exchanges, economic and trade relations, developments in the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, Foreign Direct Investments, work on CPEC and way forward for enhanced interactions.

The briefing was followed by an interactive question answer session in which Senators’ raised pertinent questions which were responded to by the Ambassador.

Convener of the Committee stressed upon bridging the gap of information that lies among different stakeholders on the development and scope of CPEC. He observed that regular interaction will diminish the doubts that arise due to uncertainty.

Orignally published by INP