Pakistan, China desire durable peace in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

BEIJING – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that both Pakistan and China desired durable peace in Afghanistan.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today, he said Pakistan and China have been playing their due role to facilitate peace process of Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan always condemned the violence and supported a peaceful solution for the issue of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Qureshi, who is in China on two-day long official visit, and Yi discussed bilateral strategic, economic, and security cooperation, the COVID-19 pandemic, peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, and international and regional issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the foreign minister offered condolences on the loss of precious lives caused by torrential rains in Henan province.

He also condemned incidents in Dasu which caused the loss of precious lives and injuries to Pakistani and Chinese workers.

Both officials resolved to expose culprits through ongoing joint investigation, punish perpetrators, and ensure the safety of Chinese projects.

Qureshi also appreciated China’s unyielding support for Kashmir, reiterating dispute should be resolved through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for socio-economic development and prosperity, he said.

Both sides called on all Afghan stakeholders for ceasefire and to work closely together to achieve a comprehensive, inclusive, and negotiated political settlement.

Qureshi said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered new phase of development, adding that progress including New Gwadar Airport, 300 MW power plant, desalination plant amd Gwadar Free Zone was also reviews in the meeting.