Pakistan, China cooperative partnership makes BRI a reality

BEIJING : Pakistan, China collaborative socio-economic partnership through the CPEC makes the Belt and Road Initiative a reality.

This was stated by Pakistan’s representative Abdul Qadir Mamoon, while addressing gathering of regional heavyweights including CEOs, other C-suite executives and diplomats held in Hong Kong.

The latest China Daily Asia Leadership Roundtable event – the Belt and Road Networking Reception – united a diverse group of attendees, perhaps reflective of the namesake initiative’s broad ripple effect.

“As we all know too well, this is a time of huge uncertainties…Should one opt for openness or isolation, cooperation or confrontation?” said Zhou Li, editorial board member of the China Daily Group and publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily Asia Pacific.

China believes in creating a shared future for mankind and President Xi Jinping’s 2013 Belt and Road Initiative is a huge step in that direction, he said.

Consul general at the consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Abdul Qadir Memon, highlighted the connection aspect of the initiative.

“The Belt and Road Initiative is more than just about building infrastructure, but also realizing President Xi’s vision of economic cooperation for all participating countries to realize their full potential,” Memon said. “It’s a catalyst for bringing about more people and people interaction.”

Orignally published by INP