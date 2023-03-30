Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjerab Pass set to open for trade from April 1

GILGIT – Pakistan-China iconic border crossing at Khunjerab Pass is set to re-open for transportation of machinery and goods from China to Pakistan on April 1.

The 4,693-meter-high mountain pass was closed in to curb the spread of Covid transmission between the brotherly nations.

Authorities earlier stopped containers carrying goods from entering South Asian nation through border trade as a preventive move. As the novel virus is under control, authorities are taking steps to start border trade.

Khunjerab Pass holds its significance for being the highest paved border crossing in the world, offering picturesque scenery, and a hot tourist location. The route that connects Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan, and China’s Xinjiang Ugur remains operational for trade from April to November every year while the weather conditions remain extreme in other months.

In recent development, Foreign Office spokesperson also confirmed that Islamabad and Beijing decided to reopen the Khunjerab Border in two phases.