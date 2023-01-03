Pakistan, China agree to maintain ‘momentum’ on high-quality development of CPEC in 2023

Islamabad: Pakistan and China have agreed to maintain “momentum” on the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and “stronger people-to-people” contact between the two brotherly countries.

The consensus was reached during a meeting of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, FM Bilawal said that they reviewed the achievements of the China-Pakistan relations in the past year. They also discussed and agreed to accelerate the post-flood reconstruction of Pakistan.

Chinese embassy holds award ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects

Recognizing the contributions rendered by the Pakistani staff of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the Chinese embassy held the annual awarding ceremony on Friday last week.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Deputy DG of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Pan Jiang, and Deputy CEO of the Council Member of APCEA Ying Minghao among other officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Nong Rong said that 2022 witnessed the deepening of all-around cooperation between the two countries, i.e Pakistan and China.

He said that against the challenge of the global economic downturn and historical floods in Pakistan, the CPEC projects had made a sound achievement.

Sharing about the upcoming projects, Ambassador Nong said that a series of good news were coming from different sectors under the CPEC umbrella. He said that during this year, China-aided Eastbay Expressway of Gwadar port, Karot Hydropower, the TEL and Nova power plants in Thar, and the Shanghai Electric Thar coal-based power plant became operational, among many other projects.