Pakistan, China agree to forward traditional friendship: Zhao Lijian

Pakistan and China have agreed to carry forward traditional friendship and both the countries will never allow any force to sabotage their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian during his regular briefing in Beijing Thursday.

Referring the virtual meeting of State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the two foreign ministers reached important consensus on deepening our all-whether strategic cooperative partnerships and political cooperation. He informed that the two foreign ministers exchanged views on further strengthening the safeguarding of safety for Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan during their first meeting since the new government in Pakistan came into office. “It is also the first official bilateral meeting after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was sworn in,” he added. The spokesperson said, the two foreign ministers reached important consensus on deepening our all-whether strategic cooperative partnerships and political cooperation, adding, “Both agreed that China and Pakistan should carry forward our traditional friendship.” He said that friendship towards China remained the shared consensus in Pakistan transcending political differences. Foreign Minister Bilawal reiterated that the China-Pakistan friendship remained the cornerstone for Pakistan’s foreign policy, and also was a strategic priority for Pakistan.