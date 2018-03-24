Pakistan centre of hope for Muslim world: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has termed Pakistan as centre of hope of Muslim Ummah and said that the country is a great blessing for the Muslims.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar while greeting the Pakistan government, Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan on the Pakistan’s National Day, said the country has a political importance in the Muslim world and this country is centre of hope not only for the Muslims of sub-continent but for the whole world.

The statement said that Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi called Syed Ali Gilani on the telephone and extended the invitation for participation on Pakistan day, however, the octogenarian leader while extending his greeting replied that he can’t attend because of health issues.—KMS