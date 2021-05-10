Pakistan: Celebrities call out Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Celebrities from Pakistan including Asim Azhar, Shahid Afridi, and Farhan Saeed have spoken out about Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people. They spoke out after news came in that more than 200 Palestinians had been severely injured outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem late Friday. Innocent Palestinians were fired with rubber-coated metal bullets and stun grenades by Israeli police.

“I am sickened and disgusted,” wrote Asim on Twitter. “How can you attack a place of worship and attack defenceless worshippers?”

“And yet again, the world will stay silent on Israel’s continuous oppression on Palestine. Ya Allah reham,” he added.

Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, also condemned the brutality, saying, that the walls of Al-Aqsa Mosque are on the floor, with Palestinian blood, and my eyes are red with tears of helplessness.

“The global conscience is sleeping wrapped in a blanket of indifference. Perhaps the blood of Muslims is so disrespectful that no voice will be raised and no campaign will be launched, he added.

“First Qibla [Al-Aqsa Mosque], we are unable to pay off the debt of your sanctity.

Similarly, Saeed wrote,”The world’s deafening silence is criminal! How can the international community sit back and watch this happen?”

“This is terrorism,” remarked the singer.

On the final Friday of Ramzan, tens of thousands of worshippers crowded Islam’s third holiest spot, and many remained to condemn Israeli efforts to expel Palestinian families from their homes on land disputed by Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

In the meantime, Palestinians in the city have staged a number of sit-ins in recent days, protesting Israeli orders for them to leave their houses. Israeli security forces used skunk water, tear gas, rubber-coated explosives, and concussion bombs to target the sit-ins. A large number of Palestinians have been arrested.

During the holy month of Ramzan, violence exploded on Friday as Israeli police mobilised heavily as Muslims performed evening prayers at Al-Aqsa.

