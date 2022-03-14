Pakistan capitulate against Bangladesh in World Cup

Pakistan Women’s Cricket team capitulated in their chase against Bangladesh to remain winless at this year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Chasing 234 runs, Pakistan went from 183-2 to 188-7 before falling 9 runs short of the target for their 18th straight loss in the Women’s World Cup. It was a second single-digit loss for the women in Green after they lost to South Africa by six runs.

Pakistan put the debutants to bat at Seddon Park, Hamilton but found it tough to break through a spirited Bangladesh side. Three of Bangladesh’s top 4 batters went on to cross the 40 runs mark with Fargana Hoque and Captain Nigar Sultana adding 96 valuable runs for the fourth wicket. The former top scored for her side with 71.

Several contributions allowed Bangladesh to post their highest ODI total of 234 for the loss of 7 wickets.

Pakistan looked to be in complete control of the chase with Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen providing a 91 run opening stand. The former’s dismissal on 43 did little to dampen the chase as Sidra continued to pile on the runs with Captain Bimah Maroof at her side. Pakistan needed 94 off the last 15 overs with two set batters and looked well on their way to breaking a 17 game losing streak in the World Cups.

Maroof’s miscued heave off Jahanara Alam to midwicket initiated a middle-order collapse as Pakistan lost eight wickets for just 70 runs, including a phase where five wickets fell for just five runs.

The leg-spinning duo of Rumana Ahmed and Fahima Khatun ran through the Pakistan lineup including removing the experienced duo of Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz for first-ball ducks.

Sidra Ameen carried some hope for Pakistan and went on to score her first-ever century in the ODIs but her run-out for 104 with Pakistan on 215 signaled the end of the resistance.

The victory was Bangladesh’s first-ever win in a World Cup while Pakistan remain at the bottom of the standings without a win through four matches. Another winless campaign looks to be on the horizon if this trend continues.