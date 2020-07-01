Pakistan capable enough to give befitting response to Indian aggression

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said said that Pakistan would continue its moral, ethical, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris. ‘India must be aware of the fact that Pakistan is not a weak country and we are capable enough to give befitting response to every aggression’, he warned.

India’s irresponsible attitude towards regional matters is posing serious threat to regional peace and stability, he feared. Pakistan is exercising effective diplomacy to promote peace in the region and resolve all outstanding disputes with India through dialogues, he mentioned. He also urged the international community to play its due role in securing right to self-determination to people of Kashmir. Pakistan would continue playing its constructive role towards peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said first batch of ventilators made in Pakistan will be handed over to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Pakistan had started to manufacture personal protective equipment for medical staff. Pakistan will be exporting $100 million worth of personal protective equipment.

He said the price of ventilators made in Pakistan was far less than the price of imported ventilators. When the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakistan on February 26, the country was not making any medical equipment including gloves, shields and masks, he added. The minister said youth especially university students were the real strength of Pakistan.

‘We have to invest in our youth,’ he added. He said the government and opposition should work together on a minimum common agenda including judicial reforms and changes in law of accountability. ‘We have to undertake these reforms for the sake of our coming generations.’ He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf respected the leaders of Balochistan and other provinces. He paid tribute to personnel of police and security forces who sacrificed their lives to prevent the attack on Karachi stock exchange.