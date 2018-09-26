Pakistan can’t be run with donations: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Lashing out at the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the incumbent government was driving Pakistan to devastation owing to its wrong policies. Bilawal Bhutto was addressing the condolence reference for late politician Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan on his 15th death anniversary in Islamabad here Wednesday.

“The country has been handed over to the government of choice. Selected Prime Minister is creating a situation which is increasing hardship with each passing day,” said Bilawal.

Contrary to its claims of breaking the begging bowl, the PTI started their government with it, Bilawal said and added, “Pakistan can’t be run with donations.”

PPP chairman also criticized PM Imran Khan for not attending the United Nations General Assembly session. “Khan sahib sent Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PM Imran should clarify before the nation why he himself did not go and highlighted the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir in the UN.” “Foreign policy statements are being issued via social media, for God’s sake, do not make such important section a joke,” Bilawal continued. Bilawal went on to say, “Common man is raising question whether there is controlled democracy in Naya Pakistan.”

