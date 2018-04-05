Pakistan, Canadian Parliaments to further boost linkages: Sanjrani

Pakistan and Canada have agreed to further boost parliamentary linkages and bilateral cooperation in different sectors for benefit of the people of two sides. This was agreed in a meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) delegation of the Parliament of Canada at the Parliament House on Wednesday, said a press release. The Chairman Senate, while welcoming the delegation, observed that Pakistan places its bilateral ties with Canada at high esteem and desires to further expand relationship in different sectors. He said that both Pakistan and Canada have shared objectives and cooperation between the two is on a positive trajectory.

Chairman Senate was assisted by Senator Rukhsana Zubairi, Samina Saeed, Anwaaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Faisal Javed, Auranzeb Orakzai, Sitara Ayaz, Talah Mehmood, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik.

The visiting side headed by Ms. Yasmin Ratansi, MP was comprised of Senator Salma Ataullahjan, Senator Diane Griffin, Mr. Terry Duguid, MP, Mr. Robet Kitchen, MP Mr. Murray Rankin, MP and Mr. Ramesh Sangha, MP.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary linkages and suggested for activation of parliamentary groups in respective parliaments to bring people of the two sides more closer. He said that both Pakistan and Canada have played active role on Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and both have supported each other at different other international forums which is manifestation of the fact that governments of the two sides wants to place ties on a high pedestal. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and Canada have increased the bilateral trade and economic cooperation recently but there is huge potential to promote it further.—APP

