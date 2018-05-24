Pakistan, Canada strengthen parliamentary relations: Mandviwalla

OTTAWA : Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Canada should be strengthened.

He said this during a meeting with members of Federation of Forum of Canada.

A three member Delegation of The Senate of Pakistan under the leadership of Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla met with the Forum of Federation.

During the meeting Senate Delegation discussed future collaboration between Forum of Federation and Senate of Pakistan to strengthen Parliamentary relations.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that Pakistan is a member of Forum of Federation since 2012. This forum supports matters related to the fiscal reform, natural resource management and major issues of diversity.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that Senate of Pakistan is looking forward to work with the Forum of Federation to learn and share their experience in regards to provincial autonomy especially after the 18th amendment.

The three member delegation by the Senate of Pakistan includes Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Javed Abbasi, and Senator Aurangzeb are present in Canada to meet with the Forum.

Parlimentary delegation visited Parliament of Canada and observed a session of senate of Canada where the delegation officially recognized as a demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment to democracy and federation.

Delegation also met with the Speaker of Senate of canada, parliemntarians, senior government officials as well as ambassors and high commissioners from forum of federations partners countries.

Senate delegation also hold meetings with the Senator Salma Attaullah Jan, members of Canada Pakistan friendship group and Chambers of the Canada-Pakistani Business community in Toronto.