Pakistan can very much do without US, emphasize speakers

Zubair Qureshi

The United States’ assistance for Pakistan is actually reimbursement of expenditure and much of that too is in the form of equipment not the hard cash and Pakistan can single-handedly replace the economic assistance provided by the U.S.

This was the consensus opinion of the speakers who are the top-ranked defence analysts, foreign and economic policy experts of the country while addressing a seminar on “The US Policy for South Asia and Pakistan’s Response” organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS).

The event brought together the government representatives, armed forces officers, diplomats, experts of foreign policy and individuals from public and private entities.

The aim of the seminar was to discuss the recent policy statements/tweets by the US President Donald Trump and its impacts on Pakistan and the region. The seminar focused on future projection with special emphasis on regional security dynamics so that conclusions/recommendations can be drawn to develop a practical counter strategy keeping in view the future prospects.

Chairman CGSS, Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Zahir Ul Islam in his opening remarks said whether the U.S. influence in the region was born out of incidences such as 9/11, or had the U.S. long planned the intervention into Afghanistan yet there is no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan, and all stakeholders must encourage having talks with the Afghan Taliban.

Former Ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi spoke on “India-US Nexus and its Impact on Pakistan”. He also gave a brief outlook on US-Pak relations, and the US long standing inclination towards developing relationships with China. He also stated, that regardless of whether how much Pakistan would like, U.S. will never develop ‘strategic relations’ with Pakistan. However, Pakistan can develop an important relationship with U.S. by aligning Pakistan’s foreign policy with its domestic challenges.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan and Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Zamir Akram spoke on “US Grand Strategy for Asia; Its Manifestations in the Recent US Policy”. He said that the U.S. grand policy regarding South Asia is about containing the influence of China, for which U.S. is developing a strategic alliance with India. He also mentioned how relevant Pakistan’s Afghan Policy is to Indo-Pak relations. He concluded his speech by mentioning how U.S. interests lie in destabilization of the Middle East by increasing sectarianism and mentioned how stability brought to Afghanistan is of core importance to Pakistan.

Former Federal Defence Secretary Lt Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi presented his speech on “The US Policy for South Asia and Pakistan’s Response”. He started his speech by putting forth the questions that ‘whether great powers ever change, and if they do, is America winning in Afghanistan’. He then took his speech forward, concluding that the great powers never change. He finally gave a way forward for Pakistan, and what in can do to bilaterally develop relations with China and India.

Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan – Principal and Dean, School of Social Sciences & Humanities, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Islamabad presented his speech on “Economic Effects of New US Strategy”. He enlightened the audience with extensive statistical data on the financial and military support U.S. has been providing to Pakistan, and mentioned how relevant Pakistan’s Afghan Policy was to Indo-Pak relations. He concluded by saying U.S. interests lie in destabilization of the Middle East by increasing sectarianism and mentioned how stability brought to Afghanistan is of core importance to Pakistan. About 250 people including the senior members of CGSS Advisory Board, government representatives, armed forces officers, diplomats attended the seminar.