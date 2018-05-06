Pakistan can learn a great deal from Swedish people as they recycle 99pc of their waste

Sweden Day celebrated

Zubair Qureshi

Friends, diplomats, politicians from the ruling and the opposition parties and members of civil society, all turned up in Serena Hotel to greet Ambassador of Sweden, Ingrid Johansson, on the occasion of the “Sweden Day 2018”. The ambassador had in collaboration with Swedish companies in Pakistan had hosted a reception to celebrate the day. Swedish sustainability, innovation and smart solutions were the themes of this year’s national day.

Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Tariq Fazal Chaudhry attended the event as Chief Guest. He took a detailed tour of the companies’ stalls and also appreciated the work of Swedish companies in Pakistan.

The special attraction of the evening was a unique performance by Charlie Caper, an award-winning illusionist and winner of Sweden’s Got Talent. Charlie Caper mesmerized the audience with a unique combination of high tech tricks and fun facts about Swedish sustainability and innovation, for example that the capital Stockholm is Europe’s startup city and home to Skype and Spotify, and that Swedes recycle 99pc of their waste.

One of the guests present in the reception quipped at seeing all this that Pakistan can learn a lot from Swedish way of living as pollution and littering are two big challenges the country is facing now-a-days. Recycling waste is a unique idea and Sweden companies can be invited to Pakistan to teach and train the local entrepreneurs here, said he.

Back to Charlie Caper, his performance also highlighted that Sweden’s higher education system, gender equality and open society encourages creative thinking, and that both the Nobel Prize and innovations such as the pacemaker come from Sweden.

Adding to the spirit of smart solutions, Swedish companies in Pakistan co-hosted the evening and showcased their diverse products and work.

The reception was attended by over 400 of the Embassy’s partners from different spheres of society, including high-level officials from government, diplomatic missions, private sector, development partners, media and civil society. An exhibition of paintings by the Sweden-based artist Ubaid Syed, curated by Nomad gallery, was also part of the event. Nageen Hayat, Nomad Gallery’s curator was appreciated by the guests for thoughtfully organizing the exhibition.

The reception was co-hosted by the Swedish companies in Pakistan including ABB, Alfa Laval, Atlas Copco, Ecolean, Ericsson, Panasian Group, Qmatic, SAAB, Tetra Pak Pakistan and Yousuf Dewan Companies.