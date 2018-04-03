Pakistan can benefit from Sri Lanka’s educational reforms: Akram

SDC Islamabad, ICT Skill Council Sri Lanka sign agreement

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Skill Development Council Islamabad and Information and Communication Technology Industry Skill Council (ICTISC) Sri Lanka signed MoU to expand bilateral cooperation in skill development.

Both the sides concluded the Memorandum of Understanding the other day aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in teaching and training programmes between the two countries. SDC Islamabad Board Members said that Pakistan’s policy makers can learn from the successful Education-cum-Training system implemented in Sri Lanka.

Chairman Skill Development Council Islamabad Akram Farid chaired the MoU signing ceremony and Chairman ICTISC Poorna Bandara was the chief guest at the occasion. The two Chairmen, representing the two countries, agreed to exchange master trainers to benefit from each other’s experiences.

During the opening address, Akram Farid said that the two countries would benefit from each other’s experiences to optimally utilize large human resource in both countries. “We can take sizable share in the Asian human capital market. We need to be self sufficient in skilled human resource to reap fruits of the ongoing economic activity in the country especially in the post CPEC scenario, he said.”

Chairman Skill Development Council apprised that internationally recognized certificates by skill councils guarantee jobs within country and abroad. He said that training on subjects like Supply Chain Management and Information & Communication Technology are need of the day. He urged that Sri Lanka can cooperate in reforming Pakistan’s educational system to include skill promotion as well.

Mr. Poorna Bandara said that Sri Lanka is moving ahead with a fast pace to make country a digital world making full use of communication and information technology. The national policy makers are working together to imbed required skill set in youth during primary and secondary education. Future relates more to skills and less to formal education, the Sri Lankan Chairman Skill Council said. The two countries need to exchange master trainers for training the trainers, he added.

Mr. Poorna said that this MoU will help Pakistan stay competitive in the global human capital market. Sri Lanka enjoys good relations with Pakistan that can be converted into opportunities for both sides. There was still a lot to do to promote tourism in both countries, Mr. Poorna added.

He said that education, training and tourism are closely linked with each other. Mr. Poorna apprised that special attention is given to character building of students from class one to 10 in Sri Lanka. He stressed the need to learn from each other’s experiences in fields of education and training.

Saqib Mohiuddin, Chairman Steering Committee on Entrepreneurship, said that improving quality of training means improving per capita income that is directly related to the prosperity index of a nation. We need to identify the skill set required by different age groups to enrich them to meet challenges of job market in future.

Board Member Skill Development Council Islamabad Mrs. Fatima Azeem drew attention of both Skill Councils to education and training of women. The house unanimously agreed to focus on training of women so that they could become an active part of society, contribute to economy and become an earning hand for themselves and for their families.

Meanwhile, Malik Muhammad Afzal, Chaudhary Waheed-ud-Din, Shaban Khalid, Zahid Maqbool, Ishtiaq Kiani were present on the occasion.