Pakistan can be reservoir for Islamic finance growth

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The second day of WIFF was well attended with thought provoking discussions amongst eminent international and local Islamic finance experts.

Fintech is an absolute must for all Islamic finance players to expand outreach effectively and efficiently. Malaysian players shared their Fintech experience in terms of speedy of approval of consumer loans and fast KYC processes. Fintech can be instrumental in enhancing financial inclusion and shared prosperity. It is a strategy level decision which has to come from the top level and should not be left to the discretion of the Head of IT.

To build the brand, Islamic finance players will have to offer a value added proposition that goes beyond a faith based one only. Speakers shared their experience of markets with a sizable non-Muslim population who was attracted to bank with Islamic financial institutions due to a cost effective, user friendly product. It is pertinent to mention that, particularly, in case if Bosnia this was achieved without an enabling regulatory framework. Value based intermediation was emphasized to benefit the customer, the organisation and the society at large.

To complete the financial circle, regulator will have to play a proactive role in terms of ensuring that Islamic finance reaches out to underserved segments such as Agri and finance. Collaborative models using Fintech can enable Islamic finance players to expand outreach. World bank and Islamic Development Bank experts are working on such initiatives.

Pakistan is one of the six most populous Muslim nations in the world. As a reservoir of future growth, we should take a lead in taking Islamic finance to the next level, added Dr. Ishrat, Chairman CEIF.

21 papers were presented by researchers from Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Germany and Pakistan on diverse topics including Shari’al Audit, Fintech, Customer Experience, Performance of Shari’ah Compliant Stocks, Litigation Challenges faced by Islamic financial institutions, Risk Management, Fund Management, Liquidity Management, Waqf Based Models, Housing Finance and Takaful.