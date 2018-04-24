Pakistan, C4 countries enhanced cooperation to be beneficial for all parties: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that greater cooperation between Pakistan and C-4 countries in the area of cotton production and value addition would be mutually beneficial for all the parties.

The observation was made by the Prime Minister while receiving a high-level delegation comprising of ambassadors of C-4 Countries (Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali) here at the PM Office on Monday.

The delegation included Mr Eloi Laourou, Permanent Representative /Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Benin; Mr Dieudonne Windewouga Desire Sougouri, PR/Ambassador Permanent Mission of Bukina Faso; Mr. Mamadou Konate, PR/Ambassador Permanent Mission of Mali, Mrs. Ngarbatoninan Solalta Marie, First Counselor, Charge d’ Affairs Mission of Chad and others.

Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Minister for National Food Security, Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah, Ambassador/PR Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the WTO and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister assured government’s full support for putting in place a mechanism for enhanced cooperation in cotton production, disease management, value addition and mutual sharing of expertise and research in the sector.

C-4 countries provide 3% of the world cotton production and 8% of world cotton export.

Pakistan and C-4 countries share many similarities in cotton production.

The visit of the delegation was aimed at promoting mutual cooperation and putting in place a robust framework for exchange of expertise and knowledge to cope with the challenges of climate change, enhancement of cotton production and productivity, pest and disease management and improvement of crop varieties and production technologies.

Minister for National Food Security, presented an overview of the cotton crop production in the country and its contribution towards national economy.

Orignally published by INP