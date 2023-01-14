Pakistan Business Council (UAE) calls on Prime Minister

A delegation of Pakistan Business Council ( UAE) called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today in Abu Dhabi.

While talking to the delegation, the Prime Minister said that he was happy to know that Pakistani businessmen were bringing their own and Pakistan’s name to light in the United Arab Emirates through their hard work and experience.

The Prime Minister said that his meetings with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates were successful. He further said that his visit would help in turning the friendship between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates into a strategic partnership. He said that the international community made more than expected announcements at the Geneva Conference.

The Prime Minister encouraged the delegation of Pakistan Business Council United Arab Emirates to do business and investment in Pakistan and said that energy, real estate, information technology, alternative energy, food processing, tourism etc.

He also invited the members of the delegation to come to Pakistan with proposals for investment and business.