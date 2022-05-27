Pakistan Business Council lauds govt decision to withdraw subsidies on fuel

Pakistan Business Council

Islamabad: The government’s decision to partially withdraw subsidies on petroleum prices has attracted appreciation from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

In a tweet, the PBC said that the decision to partially withdraw the general subsidy on fuel is belated but a step in the right direction to stem the pressure on the twin accounts.

At the same time, it asked the government for a conservation drive. The body suggested reducing the workweek and encouraging work-from-home.

According to the PBC’s estimates, one day of work-from-home per week saves $167 M per month, causing no political backlash.

