Pakistan bundled out for 174 after late resistance

Leeds, United Kingdom

England bundled out Pakistan for 174 before tea on day one of the second and final test, with only lower-order resistance led by Shadab Khan helping the tourists to a respectable total at Headingley on Friday.

Pakistan’s batsmen failed to handle a swinging and seaming ball as England’s pace attack led by the old guard of Stuart Broad (3-38) and James Anderson (3-43) reaped the rewards for bowling a fuller length than they did in a nine-wicket loss in the first test at Lord’s.

After winning the toss, Pakistan slumped to 79-7 and then 113-8 before a 53-run stand between Shadab (56) and Hasan Ali (24) for the 10th wicket frustrated England.

Recalled all-rounder Chris Woakes also picked up three wickets, while 19-year-old left-armer Sam Curran marked his debut by taking the last wicket, of Mohammad Abbas (1).

Earlier, openers Imamul Haq and Azhar Ali fell without adding much to the scoreboard. Haris Sohail (28) later nicked it to the slips, followed by Asad Shafiq (27). Both the wickets were taken by pacer Chris Woakes.

Soon after Pakistan resumed innings at 68-4 after lunch, skipper Sarfaz Ahmed (14) was bowled by James Anderson. Debutant Usman Salahuddin was the next to fall after making only four runs.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had been struggling with a torn left hamstring, was ruled out on the morning of the match.

He was replaced by 19-year-old debutant left-arm seamer Sam Curran as England made three changes in total to the side that suffered a nine-wicket thrashing by Pakistan inside four days in the first Test of this two-match series at Lord’s.

Keaton Jennings replaced struggling opening batsman Mark Stoneman and pace bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes came in for dropped fast bowler Mark Wood.

Pakistan were forced into making one change, with middle-order batsman Usman Salahuddin given a Test debut after Babar Azam suffered a broken arm while facing Stokes at Lord’s.

Sarfraz explained his decision to bat first by saying: “It looks like a good pitch, a dry pitch, so hopefully we can post a good score.”

England captain Joe Root, playing on his Yorkshire home ground, added: “It’s humid today so we might get swing and we have to use what we get with a fresh pitch.

“We were below par in the last Test and the fact the game has come around so quickly has helped us.” Curran was presented with his Test cap by Graham Thorpe, England’s one-day international batting coach.

“It was nice to give Sam his cap,” Thorpe, a former Surrey and England batsman, told BBC Radio’s Test Match Special.—AFP