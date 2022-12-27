Pakistan has decided to rehire former women’s team head coach Mark Coles according to Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committes’s head Najam Sethi.

Sethi had already expressed his desire to bring foreign coaches back to Pakistan just like in his previous tenure.

“We need to bring foreign coaches so that the favouritism culture finishes. We are bringing back Mark Coles as women’s team coach,” he announced during the lunch break of the first test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The news comes on the back of speculation that Mickey Arthur will return to coach the men’s team soon as well.

Mark Coles previously occupied the same position from 2017 to 2019 before resigning citing family reasons when Ehsan Mani was appointed as the head of PCB.

In 2017 Coles was brought in to streamline women’s cricket in Pakistan as, before him, the board was content bringing in coaches on a series-by-series basis.

The New Zealander led Pakistan to nine wins in 28 ODIs, including a first-ever series victory over West Indies in 2019, and 12 wins in 30 T20Is.

His appointment now ends a long period of search for a competent replacement ever since David Hemp left his post as the women’s team’s head coach.

With the Women’s T20 World Cup just around the corner, the Pakistan team needed some stability which will help the team in the long run.