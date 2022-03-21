Pakistan women break WC hoodoo, beat West Indies

Pakistan women beat West Indies by 8 wickets at Seddon Park to break an 18 match losing streak at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Pakistan had their bowlers to thank for restricting West Indies to 89 runs from 20 overs in a rain-affected game. Nida Dar was the major contributor for her side picking up 4 wickets for 10 runs in 4 overs on her way to the Player of the Match award.

Chasing a modest score, Muneeba Ali hit a timely 37 before Captain Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail took their side home without taking many risks with a 33 run partnership.

Pakistan put West Indies to bat after torrential rain and wet outfield restricted the game to 20 overs per side. Pakistan’s bowlers went to work immediately on a surface that offered turn and bounce allowing only 3 of West Indies’ batters into double figures.

Deandra Dottin was the only one able to resist Pakistan’s barrage, top-scoring for her side with 27. She found little to no support from her teammates on the other end as the combination of a tight line and a tricky wicket kept the Windies hitters at bay.

Her wicket by Nida Dar triggered a dramatic collapse as West Indies went from 34-2 to 63-7. A late 26 runs stand by Afy Fletcher and Aaliyah Alleyne gave West Indies a puncher’s chance, taking them to 89/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali got Pakistan off to a decent start with 22 runs. Bismah Maroof held one end together as Mueeba Ali struck some crucial boundaries to relieve the building pressure. Their 35 runs stand ensured that Pakistan were not bothered when their opener was dismissed for 37 from 43 balls.

Omaima Sohail and her captain played risk-free cricket to see their side home to break an 18 game losing streak for Pakistan women.

Pakistan women last won a World Cup ODI match against the same opposition back in the 2009 edition. It has been 13 years and 7 days (4755 days in total) since their last win. Bismah Maroof is the only remaining member of that squad to still be playing for Pakistan.