LAHORE – Meteorological department has forecast countrywide rains during the current week.

Second spell of monsoon rains will be widespread and last for 5-6 days.

As per experts, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 12 in the evening and intensify on July 14. A westerly wave is expected to enter upper parts of the country on July 12 during evening/night.

Under the influence of these weather systems: rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from July 12 in the evening/night) to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13 in the evening/night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Wet spell may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.